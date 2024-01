On December 20, Radio Free Asia published an article summarizing IPSI’s recent Cross-Strait Seminar livestream event on “Countering Beijing’s economic coercion in the Indo-Pacific,” co-branded with the Global China Hub. Moderated by IPSI director Markus Garlauskas, this event featured Robert Dohner, IPSI senior fellow; I-Chung Lai, president of the Prospect Foundation; and Yun Sun, senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.

