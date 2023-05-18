On May 17, IPSI Nonresident Senior Fellow Tom Cynkin was featured in Nikkei Asia and Politico, both regarding the G-7 summit. In Politico, he discusses the potential for a joint statement denouncing political coercion, explaining, “The question is how far can the Europeans be nudged towards something that’s stronger, that has more teeth as a coordinating mechanism, as opposed to vague statements of principles.” In Nikkei Asia, he states, “The G-7 is unlikely to change the fact that most Global South countries prefer to straddle two sides.” On May 14, he was also quoted in The Wall Street Journal in conversation on the G-7, remarking that “The U.S. and Japan are fairly united,” whereas “the Europeans have been very reluctant.”

Related Experts: Thomas Cynkin