Dan Negrea and Joseph Lemoine collaborated with Project Romania 2030 on July 27, 2023 to analyze freedom and prosperity in Eastern Europe. The first of the Center’s regional launches, the event presented the findings of the 2023 Freedom and Prosperity Indexes and discussed key performance indicators for both Romania and the Eastern Europe region as a whole.

Natalia Gavrilița, former prime minister of Moldova, and Mircea Geoană, deputy secretary general of NATO, both attended the event and offered their insights on the future of democracy and development in the region. Several leading activists and professors from the region, including Ioana Mates, president of Project Romania 2030, and Clara Volintiru, professor of international political economy at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, also participated in the discussion.

Related Experts: Dan Negrea and Joseph Lemoine