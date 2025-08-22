On August 19, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Owen Daniels was featured on Episode 108 of the German Marshal Fund’s China Power Podcast. In the episode, Owens discusses US-China competition in artificial intelligence, China’s AI strategy and ambitions, and how Beijing is leveraging AI to expand its global influence. Daniels also explores what the United States can do to maintain and bolster its technological leadership.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.