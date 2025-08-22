original source

On August 14, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Owen Daniels published an article, “China’s Soft Power Tools and Whether They Work,” in War on the Rocks. In the article, Daniels examines China’s strategic use of open AI platforms as a tool of soft power, highlighting how models like DeepSeek’s R1 and Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2 pose both technological and diplomatic challenges for the United States.

