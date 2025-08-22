On August 14, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Owen Daniels published an article, “China’s Soft Power Tools and Whether They Work,” in War on the Rocks. In the article, Daniels examines China’s strategic use of open AI platforms as a tool of soft power, highlighting how models like DeepSeek’s R1 and Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2 pose both technological and diplomatic challenges for the United States.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.