On July 23, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Owen Daniels was interviewed by Sumi Somaskanda on BBC News regarding the administration’s latest AI Action Plan.

In the segment, Daniels explains that while the strategy includes familiar elements for researchers, it also introduces promising initiatives such as strengthening the US open model ecosystem, enhancing evaluation and security, and expanding workforce training. He notes that questions remain about how the plan will be implemented and whether it will be adequately resourced.

