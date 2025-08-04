On July 25, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Owen Daniels published an article, “China’s Overlooked AI Strategy: Beijing Is Using Soft Power to Gain Global Dominance,” in Foreign Affairs. In the article, Daniels discusses how China is leveraging low-cost, open-source AI models as a soft power tool to expand its global influence, particularly in the developing world, posing a growing challenge to US technological leadership and strategic diplomacy.
