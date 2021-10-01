On October 1, Aude Darnal was quoted in the monthly edition of “Adults in a Room,” a series from Inkstick Media in collaboration with the New American Engagement Initiative. This month’s installment debated the legacy of the Global War on Terror after two decades of war in Afghanistan.

“While many are asking what could have been done differently in Afghanistan to win the war, the more challenging question is whether the US government could have taken non-military action to counter the threat of violent extremism after 9/11,” Darnal wrote. “To be sure, force may be the most straightforward way to momentarily degrade terrorists’ capabilities to attack or seize territories. It is, however, unlikely to address the root causes enabling violent extremist groups to recruit and thrive.”