On April 19, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Peter Dean was quoted in a Breaking Defense article titled, “China says Solomon Islands security pact signed; critics knock Morrison government.” Dean criticizes a recent security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, calling it a failure of the Australian government’s aspiration to be the South Pacific “security partner of choice.”
