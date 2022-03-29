On March 29, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Peter J. Dean wrote an article in the the Conversation titled “Budget 2022: the government spends big on its ‘khaki election’ strategy, but neglects diplomacy and other ‘soft power.'” Dean breaks down Australia’s latest budget which increases spending on defense and cybersecurity while neglecting veterans and diplomacy.

While Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton were happy to splash money on defence capabilities, over in veterans’ affairs things were not so rosy. Peter J. Dean

