Dr David Bray: COVID-19 is the great disruption accelerator

For generations, futurists have tried to prepare the world for disruptions of an unimaginable scale, whether they be demographic shifts or global climate crises. Yet, in a matter of months, COVID-19 has brought many of these worst fears to a head, rushing a long foreseen era of disruption into existence without the expected warning. However, as Dr. David Bray discussed on the Business Learning Institute’s “Future Proof” podcast, this challenging moment also presents an immense opportunity for transformation, to introduce the changes that our society has long needed when we most need them.

At the forefront of many business leaders’ minds in particular are the changes that COVID-19 has accelerated regarding remote work. All companies, and indeed all workers at many companies, have been forced to rapidly up their game regarding virtual work and information technology use, as the necessity for social distancing has required wide scale teleworking. According to Dr. Bray, a wider adoption of virtual work has been on the horizon for many years, however the pandemic has demonstrated to organizations how well they can work and do business in a virtual environment. That being said, an increasingly virtual work environment also will be more seriously impacted by the technological disruptions of the future like AI and the Internet of Things, disruptions that have now taken a back-burner in most organizations’ minds.

