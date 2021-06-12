Dr. David Bray judges the 2nd Annual STEM Writing Contest

GeoTech Center Director Dr. David Bray recently served as a judge for the 2nd Annual STEM Writing Contest. Jointly hosted by The New York Times and Science News, the contest challenges teenagers around the world to write a 500 word essay on any STEM-related issue. This year’s essay topics ranged from using dogs to detect the scent of COVID-19 in asymptomatic carriers to novel desalination technologies. Of the more than 3,700 contestants, double the number from the competition’s first year, 43 countries and 48 US states were represented. The panel of judges, composed of high school educators, journalists, and Society Science National Leadership Council members, including David Bray, selected 11 winners, 15 runners-up, and 36 honorable mentions.

Read the winning essays at the link below.