Dr. David Bray, One of the Leaders Who Care

Dr. David Bray was recently interviewed on the the #LeadersWhoCare video series by Matt Sadovnick. As Mr. Sadovnick explained, “Leading transformation in novel, often messy, chaotic situations requiring both new business models and successful strategies to deliver intelligent, reasoned results.” Despite his extensive experience Dr. Bray reiterated that what makes him a great leader is his capacity to learn from others: “I don’t have all the answers, but I’m willing to ask the interesting questions and learn from others.”

Watch the video to hear more about Dr. Bray’s mission and how his work at the GeoTech Center aligns with his goals as a #ChangeAgent, and catch a follow up clip from the interview here.