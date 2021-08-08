On August 8, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was interviewed by the Express in an article titled “Joe Biden in ‘disarray’ over Beijing threat as Whitehouse scramble to form China strategy.” Eftimiades comments on discrepancies between the Biden campaign’s approach to China and the administration’s approach, and posits that a more clear strategy is needed given the size of China’s threat.

China has said itself that its goals and intentions are to change the world order… To change from this liberal democratic rule by law to something that is more amenable to its system.