On January 23, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades published an article in the Diplomat titled “China’s espionage plans for the 2022 Winter Olympics: What athletes should expect.” In the article, Eftimiades explains how and why China conducts espionage on Olympic athletes, echoing precautionary measures for the athletes’ devices and passwords.
Why would China feel threatened by professional athletes?…The answer is to protect China’s image.
