On February 7, FD Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades presented his cautioning views to NDT News on the Chinese spy balloon, arguing that the balloon could be used to intercept radio communications and thus poses a national security risk.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.