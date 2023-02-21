Hide
On February 7, FD Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades presented his cautioning views to NDT News on the Chinese spy balloon, arguing that the balloon could be used to intercept radio communications and thus poses a national security risk.

