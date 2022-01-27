On January 27, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was featured on the Nexus podcast episode. Joined by other intelligence experts, he provides his expertise on espionage methods.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.