On March 12, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was interviewed on “NucleCast,” hosted by the ANWA Deterrence Center. He discussed China’s whole-of-society approach to espionage and the methods that Chinese actors use to implement this approach.
