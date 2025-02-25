On February 17, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in a The Bureau article entitled, “Inside The Massive PRC Intelligence Machine Working On US Soil,” where he briefed security experts on his upcoming book. The article notes the importance of Eftimiades’ new book, drawing “insights from nearly 900 cases, including Linda Sun, who worked for two state governors.”
