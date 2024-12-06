On December 5, Elliot Ackerman, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, published a piece in the Atlantic entitled “Bring Back the War Department.” Ackerman, a Marine veteran, speaks on the successes and failures of the Department of Defense since its creation in 1947. He argues that a reversion of the name to the former “Department of War” could influence the way the United States conducts wars in the future. He writes, “If you want a clear strategy for winning wars, don’t play a semantic game with the name of the department that’s charged with the strategy’s execution. Call things what they are.”

