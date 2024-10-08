On September 30, Elliot Ackerman, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, published a piece in the Atlantic with Karl Marlantes entitled “The Abandonment of Ukraine.” In this piece, Ackerman and Marlantes emphasize the pace of battlefield innovation since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and the inability of the West to both keep pace with innovation and to deliver arms in an effective and timely manner. They state that “the war in Ukraine is at risk of being lost—not because the Russians are winning but because Ukraine’s allies have not allowed them to win.”

