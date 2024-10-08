On October 2, Elliot Ackerman, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, published a piece in the Free Press entitled “The U.S. Isn’t Ready for a Modern War.” He argues that while the United States has an advantage in advanced technology, the cost and time requirements for these pieces are prohibitive for maintaining the edge in a large-scale war. He writes, “Exquisite technologies are effective in limited wars. They’re less effective in a total war like those being fought in Ukraine and Israel.”

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Related Experts: Elliot Ackerman