On November 7, Elliot Ackerman, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, appeared on an episode of Defense One Radio to speak about the twentieth anniversary of the second battle of Fallujah alongside Peter Tamte and Patrick Tucker. Ackerman, a decorated Marine veteran of the Iraq war and author, reflects on the bloodiest battle of the Iraq war and its impact on modern video games.

