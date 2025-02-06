On February 1, Elliot Ackerman, a nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, published a piece in the New York Times that discussed the hundreds of remaining Afghan refugees, especially those who assisted US and allied forces, still struggling to find a new home abroad. In the opinion piece, Ackerman argued that accepting the “stranded” Afghans into the US would serve as not only a moral imperative to the US, but a strategic one as well.

