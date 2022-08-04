On August 3, Peter Engelke, Deputy Director of Foresight, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, and Scowcroft Center program assistant Danielle Miller wrote an op-ed for NBC News analyzing the reliance of the US on other countries to handle its plastic waste, and how to address the US trash problem.
“For too long, the United States has been dependent on other nations, predominantly China and emerging economies across Southeast Asia, to admit, process, and manage American waste streams – particularly plastics….It is in the United States’ long-term diplomatic and economic interest to pursue greater ‘waste independence.’ Doing so would build a more efficient, innovative, and resilient American economy.”