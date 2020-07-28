Fighting against the digital divide

Thought leaders have long recognized the growing digital divide in society. Running against the democratic value of equality of opportunity, large portions of the country and world lack access to the internet connectivity they need to survive and thrive in a digital landscape. As Dr. David Bray, director of the GeoTech Center, explained on a StemTalks podcast episode, the pandemic has only highlighted the fact that internet access in our day and age is not a luxury but rather a necessity. As such, societies are responsible for providing internet access and training to their populations in its use.

Alongside Dr. Lin Wells of George Mason University, Dr. Bray laid out practical ways for individuals, governments, and companies to address the digital divide. Among them, Dr. Bray mentioned mobilizing at a local level to reach community consensus on the reasons everyone deserves reliable internet access. Once enough local governments and populations have taken action, higher level institutions will have incentive to seize the moment and get involved. In fact, moments of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic present critical opportunities to make the tangible arguments to policymakers that internet, like water or electricity, is an essential part of any form of national recovery.

Demonstrating the value added by universal internet access and the benefit to their own constituents presents a compelling argument to policymakers. But, as Dr. Bray reiterated, the first step in addressing the digital divide is for a growing cut of the population to agree that everyone deserves access to the internet. Without this step, no true change can be possible. Listen to the podcast for more practical steps towards creating a more just digital world.