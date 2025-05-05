On May 5, Shaun Waterman of Air & Space Forces Magazine published an article highlighting Forward Defense‘s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare final report. The article focused on the impacts of Secretary of Defense Hegseth’s March 6 memo on software-defined warfare and software acquisition pathways. This piece quoted Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow and Commission on Software-Defined Warfare co-author Tate Nurkin‘s remarks made at the Commission’s final report launch event on personnel training at the Pentagon.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.
Forward Defense’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare aims to digitally transform the armed forces for success in future battlefields. Comprised of a distinguished group of subject-matter and industry commissioners, the Commission has developed a framework to enhance US and allied forces through emergent digital capabilities.