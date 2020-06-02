On June 2, POLITICO’s Morning Defense briefing referenced the launch of Forward Defense by the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. It articulated that FD is designed to develop strategies and concepts to help the United States and its allies and partners contend with great power rivals and maintain favorable balances of power.
Atlantic Council Launches Forward Defense
Groundbreaking practice area will shape the debate around US and allies’ greatest military challenges and create forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.
In the inaugural event for the Atlantic Council’s newly-established Forward Defense practice area, General James Jones, General James Cartwright, Max Brooks, August Cole, and Valerie Jackson join us for a contemporary exploration of narrative and the future of warfare.
Barry Pavel
Senior Vice President and Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security
Matthew Kroenig
Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security
Christian Trotti
Project Assistant
Mark Massa
Project Assistant