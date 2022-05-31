Until Western leaders finally acknowledge that the battle that Beijing has waged is, fundamentally, an ideological one from which all else follows, they – and the West – will lose. Communist China will, as Mr. Blinken suggested, rewrite the rules-based international order. It will be a rules-based order with “Chinese characteristics” – and, unlike in Mr. Blinken’s vision, it will most likely not be to the “benefit of all nations.”