On May 26, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu published a piece in The New York Sun assessing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest China speech and the role of ideology in China’s challenge to the global order – a point that most western leaders still seem to miss or otherwise ignore.
Until Western leaders finally acknowledge that the battle that Beijing has waged is, fundamentally, an ideological one from which all else follows, they – and the West – will lose. Communist China will, as Mr. Blinken suggested, rewrite the rules-based international order. It will be a rules-based order with “Chinese characteristics” – and, unlike in Mr. Blinken’s vision, it will most likely not be to the “benefit of all nations.”