On March 22, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu published a piece in The New York Sun discussing the ways in which the presence of foreign fighters in Ukraine and Russia is internationalizing the conflict, with possible repercussions for the North Caucasus and the Middle East.
There is a certain logic to these deployments. The number of Russian casualties has been high. As many as 10,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the invasion began. Vladimir Putin could soon run out of men for his war machine.