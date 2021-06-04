On June 1, Markus Garlauskas participated in a monthly forum, The Washington Brief, hosted by The Washington Times Foundation, to discuss ongoing interactions between Washington and Pyongyang over a possible resumption of the stalled denuclearization talks. His comments during the event were quoted in a follow-up article by The Washington Times. Discussing Pyongyang’s possible moves after the Biden administration declared that the ball was in North Korea’s court with the completion of its North Korea policy review, Garlauskas said, “Certainly [Mr. Kim’s] approach is to be bracing for pressure, not preparing to reap the fruits of negotiations… Kim has tested our will and found we are not in a position right now to be able to confront him with the costs and risks sufficient to get him to stop in his tracks… He may be proceeding cautiously but I think he’s still proceeding.”

