On July 28, Markus Garlauskas spoke at a US Institute of Peace event titled “Whose Court Is the Ball In? Making Progress on Peace and Denuclearization With North Korea” held at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC. Garlauskas cautioned against considering Kim Jong Un to be desperate, against optimism on the near-term prospects for diplomacy with Pyongyang and allowing North Korea to normalize threatening behavior, and against further restraining ROK-US military training in an attempt to satisfy Pyongyang’s demands.

A recording of the event can be accessed here.