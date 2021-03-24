Markus Garlauskas was quoted in a Wall Street Journal article published on March 18, 2021 for his comments on how North Korea strategically uses the phrase “denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula”. North Korea has preferred to use the phrase “denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula” in order to flexibly define what denuclearization entails in its negotiations with the US. Pyongyang’s more recent definition of “denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula” appears to implicate not just its own nuclear capabilities but also the removal of US threats to North Korea, including US forces stationed in Korea. “This is North Korea’s strategy: They keep moving the conversation window more and more in their favor,” said Garlauskas.

