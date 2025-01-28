On January 28th, Hondo Geurts, former Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition, and a Commissioner on Forward Defense‘s Commision on Software-Defined Warfare, testified to the Senate Committee on Armed Services Hearing on defense innovation and acquisition reform. Geurts emphasized the need for the Department of Defense to streamline its acquisition processes, reduce bureaucratic delays, and foster a culture of innovation to maintain a technological edge over adversaries like China. He also called for reforms to procurement protests, proposing limits on multiple challenges and disincentives for companies that habitually delay defense contracts.

