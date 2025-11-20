On November 20, Alexander B. Gray, a nonresident senior fellow with the GeoStrategy Initiative at the Scowcroft Center, published an article in The National Interest, arguing in favor of strengthening the branch’s ability to carry out its missions by establishing a Secretary of the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard is an integral institution for the defense of the Western Hemisphere. As Arctic access opens, drug cartels in the Caribbean grow bolder, and adversaries eye our sea lanes, under-resourcing this national asset invites peril.