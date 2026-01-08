Original Source

On January 7, Alexander B. Gray, a GeoStrategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow, wrote an article in National Interest titled “How the UK Is Undermining US Indo-Pacific Security,” discussing the UK transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius.

Fellow

Alexander B. Gray

Nonresident Senior Fellow

GeoStrategy Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

Indo-Pacific Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense United Kingdom