On June 1, Kelly Grieco published an article in The Diplomat highlighting the need for economic statecraft as a component of the Biden administration’s China strategy.

“The China challenge is, indeed, serious but the Biden administration’s strategy for addressing it is lacking. There is no strategy – at least no credible strategy – without robust economic statecraft,” Grieco said.

“Most important, the Biden administration cannot compete with China and expect to succeed without a robust free trade policy. The White House needs to work out a more credible trade policy. Otherwise, it risks reinforcing regional impressions that the United States is not a reliable and committed economic player in the region.”

