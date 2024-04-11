On April 10, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Michael Groen spoke at the 2024 US Cyber Command Legal Conference about implementing AI and balancing risk with defense innovation.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.