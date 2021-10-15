On October 15, FD senior fellow Steven Grundman was featured on the Defense and Aerospace Report Podcast to discuss the next defense budget as well as strategic competition with China. Grundman was joined by Atlantic Council Board Director Dr. Dov Zakheim and Dr. Patrick Cronin.
My guess is this administration would like to keep defense spending out of the news for at least another thirteen months. And so they will at least buy back what inflationary effects would otherwise be imposed on the defense budget without imposing trade-offs on its.
