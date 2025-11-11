On November 11, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman was featured in a Defense & Aerospace Report podcast episode entitled “Deep Dive in to Sec Hegseth’s Acquisition Reforms.” Grundman underscored the importance of the Pentagon’s push to streamline acquisition and argued that current conditions make this a pivotal moment for the United States to embrace industrial policy and invest in rebuilding domestic capacity.
