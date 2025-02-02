On February 2, Steve Grundman, a senior fellow at Forward Defense, was featured in a Newsweek article titled, “’I’d Be Stunned’: Will Pete Hegseth Survive Trump’s Whole Term?” discussing the likelihood that Hegseth will serve President Trump’s full term as defense secretary. Grundman emphasized that Hegseth’s future in the role will ultimately depend on the strength and resilience of his relationships with the executive and legislative branches.



