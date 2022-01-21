On January 21, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman published an article in Aviation Week Network titled “U.S. defense industrial base is more fit than fragile.” In the article, Grundman criticizes the National Defense Industrial Association’s (NDIA) largely negative perspective on the US defense industrial base despite evidence of increasing investment and innovation.
While defense companies are having to adapt, they are in fact holding their own quite well in these competitive areas.
