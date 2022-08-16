On August 16, Steven Grundman published a column in Aviation Week on the challenges of embracing defense innovation. In the article, Grundman advocated that the Pentagon restrain the exercise of its market power and shared some of his takeaways from the launch the Atlantic Council’s new Defense Commission.

I think the Pentagon’s market power is the ironic crux of the problem. A strategy to engage the tech sector with defense innovation imperatives will require the Pentagon to untie that central knot, foregoing the reflexive exercise of its market power

