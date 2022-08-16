Hide
original source

On August 16, Steven Grundman published a column in Aviation Week on the challenges of embracing defense innovation. In the article, Grundman advocated that the Pentagon restrain the exercise of its market power and shared some of his takeaways from the launch the Atlantic Council’s new Defense Commission.

I think the Pentagon’s market power is the ironic crux of the problem. A strategy to engage the tech sector with defense innovation imperatives will require the Pentagon to untie that central knot, foregoing the reflexive exercise of its market power

Steven Grundman

Fellow

Steven Grundman

Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Industry Defense Policy
Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Learn more

Related Experts: Steven Grundman

Defense Industry Defense Technologies United States and Canada