On August 31, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman published an article in Aviation Week titled “Three waves of change shaping the defense industry.” In the article, Grundman reflects on how the US defense-industrial base adapted to meet the nation’s security needs after 9/11 and explores three emerging trends shaping defense industry today as we shift to great-power competition: 1) rising fixed costs; 2) government policy; and 3) attractor state.

This month’s Afghanistan milestone should serve as a timely reminder of how waves of change can suddenly culminate in an inflection that disrupts the carefully crafted strategic postures of companies as well as nations.