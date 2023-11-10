Grundman in The Economist

On November 1, Forward Defense senior fellow Steve Grundman was quoted in The Economist discussing the challenges for US defense contractors posed by technological innovation and acquisition reforms.

The article also referenced Atlantic Council’s Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption, highlighting its positive impact in identifying obstacles for smaller innovators to leverage existing opportunities in defense contracting.

