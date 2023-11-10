Hide
On November 1, Forward Defense senior fellow Steve Grundman was quoted in The Economist discussing the challenges for US defense contractors posed by technological innovation and acquisition reforms.

The article also referenced Atlantic Council’s Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption, highlighting its positive impact in identifying obstacles for smaller innovators to leverage existing opportunities in defense contracting.

Defense Industry Defense Policy
Further reading

Grundman in The Economist

Wed, Apr 12, 2023

Atlantic Council Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption interim report  

Report By Eric Lofgren*, Whitney M. McNamara, and Peter Modigliani

The DoD must accelerate defense innovation adoption from the leading edge of the private sector. This report has ten recommendations to do so.

China Defense Industry

Tue, Jun 21, 2022

Atlantic Council announces new commission to reform the defense innovation ecosystem

Press Release By

Commission chaired by Secretaries Mark T. Esper and Deborah Lee James to recommend actions for sharpening US defense-industrial edge.

United States and Canada

