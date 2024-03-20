On March 19, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman joined a roundtable discussion hosted by The Reagan Institute that reviewed its 2024 National Security Innovation Base Program (NSIB) Report Card. The NSIB Report Card is an initiative to evaluate the state and effectiveness of the national security innovation ecosystem.
There’s been some improvement … but we are now going to be spending less on modernization right in the middle of this strategic moment; this moment of tremendous strategic importance to us.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.