On August 11, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman was featured on Aviation Week’s Check 6 Podcast, where he argued the defense industry is at a turning point in terms of upcoming players. He also suggested that the space in which contracted companies operate is changing, with actors such as SpaceX and Amazon entering the field.
By the end of this decade, I think we’re going to see . . . a notably different structure of the defense industry.
