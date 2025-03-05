On March 5, Steven Grundman, senior fellow at Forward Defense, was featured on Investor’s Business Daily in a segment of their Growth Stories, “Palantir Is Shaking Up The Defense Sector. What Comes Next As The AI Revolution Heads To The Front Lines?” Grundman discusses how software is emerging as a key differentiator in military programs.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.