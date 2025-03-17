On March 7, Atlantic Council Executive Vice Chair Stephen Hadley, Board Director Franklin D. Kramer, and Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow Daniel Fried were published in Foreign Affairs on the imperative of the United States to achieve “peace through strength” to end the war in Ukraine. They argue that Europe should take the lead in bolstering a cease-fire “[b]ut the United States would still have an important backup role” to enforce enduring stability.

There is little doubt that the war in Ukraine should not continue on its current course. But peace through surrender would bring at best a temporary end to the fighting […]. The only peace that can last is peace through strength

Related Experts: Stephen J. Hadley, Franklin D. Kramer, and Daniel Fried