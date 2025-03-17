original source

On March 7, Atlantic Council Executive Vice Chair Stephen Hadley, Board Director Franklin D. Kramer, and Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow Daniel Fried were published in Foreign Affairs on the imperative of the United States to achieve “peace through strength” to end the war in Ukraine. They argue that Europe should take the lead in bolstering a cease-fire “[b]ut the United States would still have an important backup role” to enforce enduring stability.

There is little doubt that the war in Ukraine should not continue on its current course. But peace through surrender would bring at best a temporary end to the fighting […]. The only peace that can last is peace through strength

Stephen Hadley, Franklin D. Kramer, and Daniel Fried

Board director

Stephen J. Hadley

Chairman, International Advisory Board

Board director

Franklin D. Kramer

Distinguished Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

Cybersecurity Defense Policy

Fellow

Daniel Fried

Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow

Economic Statecraft Initiative Eurasia Center

Eastern Europe Democratic Transitions

Politics & Diplomacy Russia Security & Defense Ukraine United States and Canada