On August 25, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Adam Hammer authored an article in the Albuquerque Journal, titled “A New Day for Quantum in New Mexico,” celebrating recent momentum in the state’s quantum sector. In the article, Hammer highlights how state funding, industry investments, and a leading quantum university program signal a pivotal shift toward establishing New Mexico as a global quantum technology hub.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.